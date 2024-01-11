Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Park Aerospace as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 620.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 599,080 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Park Aerospace by 2,118.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 257,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 246,055 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Park Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $3,190,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new position in Park Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $3,454,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 139,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Park Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKE opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $288.77 million, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.51. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 million during the quarter.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is 96.15%.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

