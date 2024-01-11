Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in American International Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in American International Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American International Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock opened at $67.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $69.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.92.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

