Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,257 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $65.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $116.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $85.91.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.19.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

