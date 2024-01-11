Cable Hill Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $48.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $163.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.80%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

