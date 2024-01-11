Cable Hill Partners LLC Boosts Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after purchasing an additional 865,977 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 196,429 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Microelectronics from $8.40 to $10.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

United Microelectronics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of UMC opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $8.97.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.