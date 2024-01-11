Cable Hill Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Booking by 98,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Booking by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,919,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,521.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,276.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,082.39. The stock has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,214.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3,580.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $53.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,492.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.