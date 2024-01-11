Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys 223 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Softbank Group CORP. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,435,452,000 after acquiring an additional 874,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $902,309,000 after acquiring an additional 47,956 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $163.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.15. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $164.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $188.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 772,402 shares of company stock worth $123,009,941. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

