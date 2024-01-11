Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,919 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 41.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,582 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

SM Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

SM Energy stock opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SM Energy has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $43.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 4.15.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

SM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.