Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys New Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,232 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.20 target price on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

BBD opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.72%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

