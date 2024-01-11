Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,849,352 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,264,000 after buying an additional 93,764 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,350,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,258,000 after buying an additional 43,184 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,812,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 942,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,756,000 after buying an additional 46,866 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $80.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.36 and its 200 day moving average is $76.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

