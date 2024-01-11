Cable Hill Partners LLC Grows Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATO. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $118.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.