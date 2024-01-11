Cable Hill Partners LLC Grows Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 58.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,658,000 after purchasing an additional 833,845 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of FMC by 6.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 17.0% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 124,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 18,019 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 25.7% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 8.3% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,628,000 after purchasing an additional 45,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Vertical Research raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on FMC from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.59.

FMC Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:FMC opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average of $72.96. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $133.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

