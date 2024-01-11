Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total transaction of $1,348,772.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 10.3 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $364.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.75, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $364.87.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

