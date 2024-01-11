Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $271,000 Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 20.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 62 ($0.79) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

