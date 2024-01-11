Cable Hill Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INFY. UBS Group raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

