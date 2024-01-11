Cable Hill Partners LLC Invests $152,000 in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,314 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 296.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 114,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,486 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $6.81 on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 4.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

