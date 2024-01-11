Cable Hill Partners LLC Invests $210,000 in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 476,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,509,000 after purchasing an additional 39,940 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,080,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 825.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 640,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,097,000 after acquiring an additional 39,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $177,460.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,695.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $177,460.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,695.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $559,462.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,739.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,213 shares of company stock worth $1,730,754 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Minerals Technologies Price Performance
Minerals Technologies stock opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average of $58.73.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $547.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.99%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Minerals Technologies Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.
