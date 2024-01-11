Cable Hill Partners LLC Invests $210,000 in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 476,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,509,000 after purchasing an additional 39,940 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,080,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 825.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 640,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,097,000 after acquiring an additional 39,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $177,460.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,695.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $177,460.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,695.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $559,462.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,739.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,213 shares of company stock worth $1,730,754 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Sidoti raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTX

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average of $58.73.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $547.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.99%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.