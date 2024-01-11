Cable Hill Partners LLC Invests $218,000 in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 42.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 109.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nomura in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

See Also

