Cable Hill Partners LLC Invests $228,000 in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 1,037.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 185,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 168,785 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 213,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Golar LNG Price Performance

Golar LNG stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $25.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

