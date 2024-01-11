Cable Hill Partners LLC Invests $251,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 23,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $9,524,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $235.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

