Cable Hill Partners LLC Invests $267,000 in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WIT. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Wipro by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 183,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wipro by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Stock Up 0.2 %

WIT stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $5.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WIT

About Wipro

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.