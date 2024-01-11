Cable Hill Partners LLC Invests $272,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.3% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth $244,998,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock opened at $48.88 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.69.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.