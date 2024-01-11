Cable Hill Partners LLC Lowers Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lessened its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 339.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

NYSE SHG opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

