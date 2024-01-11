Cable Hill Partners LLC Makes New $143,000 Investment in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PUMP. Citigroup increased their target price on ProPetro from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProPetro

In other ProPetro news, Director Michele Vion sold 14,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $151,184.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $864.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.27.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. ProPetro had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

