Cable Hill Partners LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at $310,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Progressive by 11.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,553,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,384,000 after buying an additional 165,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 0.6 %

Progressive stock opened at $165.59 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $168.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.80. The company has a market capitalization of $96.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,092 shares of company stock worth $20,942,942 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

