Cable Hill Partners LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,470,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,201,000 after purchasing an additional 488,226 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,495 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,461,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,122,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 655,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,772,000 after buying an additional 19,945 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:NULG opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.35. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

