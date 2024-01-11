Cable Hill Partners LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $136.49 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $139.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

