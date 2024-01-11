Cable Hill Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,487 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 68,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,418,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,014,000 after buying an additional 1,079,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 149,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Barclays raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

BBVA opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

