Cable Hill Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth $6,153,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Grab by 10,765.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 107,659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth $73,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth $418,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth $161,045,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Price Performance

GRAB stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

About Grab

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Grab had a negative net margin of 38.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.