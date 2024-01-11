Cable Hill Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth $6,153,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Grab by 10,765.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 107,659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth $73,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth $418,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth $161,045,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.
Grab Price Performance
GRAB stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $4.03.
About Grab
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
