Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases New Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,761 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KT by 13.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 265,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 30,849 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of KT during the second quarter worth approximately $33,578,000. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of KT by 0.4% during the third quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 26,090,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,475,000 after purchasing an additional 97,200 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT during the third quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of KT by 69.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 66,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

KT Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:KT opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $14.93.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 4.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

