Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Gulf Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GURE. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gulf Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gulf Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gulf Resources by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gulf Resources

In other news, COO Naihui Miao sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gulf Resources Price Performance

GURE stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. Gulf Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Bromine, Crude salt, Chemical products, and Natural gas segments. It also provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

