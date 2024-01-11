Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $94.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $94.46. The company has a market capitalization of $107.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

