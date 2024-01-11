Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 24,478 Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Telefónica by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Telefónica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 26.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 9.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 16.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TEF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. New Street Research lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of TEF opened at $4.08 on Thursday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefónica Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.1592 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

About Telefónica

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.