Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,056 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,232,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 683.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,656 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of AZN opened at $69.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.73 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

