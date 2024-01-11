Cable Hill Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26,493,497.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,493,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,172,000 after buying an additional 26,493,497 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,161,000 after buying an additional 13,665,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,401,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,758,000 after buying an additional 535,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,733,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,721,000 after buying an additional 550,175 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $36.98 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

