Cable Hill Partners LLC Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $832,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $1,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $120.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

