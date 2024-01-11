Cable Hill Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,686,000 after acquiring an additional 94,810 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 116,840 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $109.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average is $99.42. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $207.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,238 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

