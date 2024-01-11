Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 1,303 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $148.54 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $151.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,237.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.