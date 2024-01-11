Cable Hill Partners LLC Takes Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JD. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 122.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of JD stock opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $65.41. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Read Our Latest Report on JD

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.