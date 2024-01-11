Cable Hill Partners LLC Takes Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 34.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $121.78 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.82 and a 52-week high of $147.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.22 and a 200-day moving average of $113.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $138.62 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.