Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $87.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $76.80 on Monday. Cabot has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.19.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 13.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

