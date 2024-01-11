Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $18,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,650,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,721,009,000 after purchasing an additional 195,878 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,925,000 after purchasing an additional 103,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $770,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $263.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.76 and a fifty-two week high of $279.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.40.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,250 shares of company stock worth $5,176,849. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

