Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Acquired by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Calix worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Calix by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,347,000 after purchasing an additional 639,780 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,962,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth about $34,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Calix Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Calix stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.44. The stock had a trading volume of 98,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,127. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.96. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $65.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Calix had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $1,988,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

