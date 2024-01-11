Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Esken (LON:ESKN)

Esken (LON:ESKN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Esken Price Performance
Shares of ESKN traded up GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1.03 ($0.01). 51,142,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,061,494. The company has a market cap of £10.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.63. Esken has a 52-week low of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 7 ($0.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 852.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.61.
Esken Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Esken
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 7 best bank stocks to invest in ahead of rising interest rates
Receive News & Ratings for Esken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.