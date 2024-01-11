Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Esken (LON:ESKN)

Esken (LON:ESKN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of ESKN traded up GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1.03 ($0.01). 51,142,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,061,494. The company has a market cap of £10.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.63. Esken has a 52-week low of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 7 ($0.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 852.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.61.

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and renewables businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Aviation, Renewables, Investments, and Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

