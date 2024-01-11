Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Position Boosted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,924 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CM. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 72.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 351.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6623 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

