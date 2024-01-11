Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 928,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,075,804 shares.The stock last traded at $46.15 and had previously closed at $47.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6623 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 67.28%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,841,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,306,634,000 after purchasing an additional 544,942 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,965,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,041,153,000 after acquiring an additional 476,342 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,926,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,363,000 after acquiring an additional 230,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,074,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after acquiring an additional 252,515 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,287,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,310,000 after acquiring an additional 41,841 shares during the period. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

