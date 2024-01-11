Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Shares Down 3.1%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.86 and last traded at C$5.92. Approximately 269,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,246,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WEED shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.56 to C$0.65 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.59 to C$0.73 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.10 to C$1.49 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

The firm has a market cap of C$490.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.09, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.52.

In related news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 38,502 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$31,186.62. Corporate insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

