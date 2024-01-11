Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of VERA opened at $19.19 on Monday. Vera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. The firm has a market cap of $852.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

