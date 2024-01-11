Carmel Capital Partners LLC Acquires 347 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after buying an additional 341,369,646 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Union Pacific by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,345,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,730,837,000 after buying an additional 1,683,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,333,184,000 after buying an additional 265,117 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,891,819,000 after buying an additional 864,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $238.92 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $246.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.66. The stock has a market cap of $145.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.38.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

