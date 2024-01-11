Carmel Capital Partners LLC Acquires 755 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Southern by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $71.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.34 and its 200 day moving average is $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

